you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Poll rewards galore for cadre of Tamil Nadu parties

The trend to offer freebies caught on after former Union minister and DMK candidate for Arakkonam, Jagathrakshakan promised Rs 1 crore to the party in-charge of the assembly segment where he gets maximum votes from.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

It is not new for political parties in Tamil Nadu to offer election-time freebies. But, this time, the leaders went that extra mile and promised lavish returns to people, starting with its own party workers.

From gold chains to refrigerators, and motorbikes to paid foreign trips, party cadres who work to secure winning votes for their candidates, stand a chance to win it all.

A Times Of India article reported that I-T department sleuths cracked down on Kathir Anand, one such candidate offering election largesse, and found Rs 10 Lakh from him on Saturday. Anand is debuting from Vellore, and is the son of DMK party treasurer S Duraimurugan.

The trend to offer freebies caught on after former Union minister and DMK candidate for Arakkonam, Jagathrakshakan promised Rs 1 crore to the party in-charge of the assembly segment where he gets maximum votes from. Notably, Jagathrakshakan runs a string of educational institutions, owns a hotel, and is also a billionaire candidate.

Commenting on Jagathrakshakan's "incentives", Duraimurugan said they were like awarding a student for topping examinations. The cash price, he said, will act as a motivation and encourage party workers to engage in healthy competition. Plus, it will serve its main purpose and facilitate the victory of the considered candidate.

Duraimurugan himself has promised a Rs 50 lakh "cash reward" to party workers of the assembly segment that garners the highest number of votes for his son.

On the flip side though, the promised amount can only be used for developmental activities in the concerned assembly segment. "There was an overwhelming response from party workers to the announcement," the DMK treasurer said.

However, all of it is not a pretty story of development. When a team of income tax officials reached Kathir's residence on Saturday, they found Rs 10 lakh of undeclared cash. "Since Kathir had declared Rs 9 lakh cash on hand in his affidavit, we seized the excess cash," an I-T sleuth disclosed.

Kathir still stands as no exception. His political rivals also promised their cadre election dividends. AC Shanmugam for example, who is the founder of New Justice Party and AIADMK candidate for Vellore has promised a bullet (motorbike) and a paid foreign trip to enterprising workers.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 08:04 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha Elections 2019

