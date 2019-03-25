Poll officials scale difficult terrain, forests for lone voter of this Arunachal village

If you have watched Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao starrer ‘Newton’, you would get an idea about how dedicated election officials can be towards their duties.

Battling the odds, fighting the evils and threats, every year people from the election offices arrive at their destination, disregarding the harm, violence, and uncertainty that can come there.

One such extraordinary and anecdotal struggle would be that of poll officials posted in Malogam area of Arunachal Pradesh. Hiking through rugged and difficult terrain, making their way through dense forests, poll officers travel to this remote district bordering China for just a day, to make sure the only voter of this polling is able to exercise her franchise.

Sokela Tayang, 39, lives with her children in the remote village that is about 39 kilometres away from Anjaw district’s headquarter – Hayuliang Assembly constituency.

An NDTV report states there are very few families that reside in Malogam, and all but Sokela are registered at other polling stations.

A source at the state Chief Electoral Officer''s (CEO) office stated that the polling station had two voters during the previous general elections in 2014. For some reason, Sokela's husband Janelum Tayang got his name transferred to another polling booth under the same constituency, making her the only one to cast vote from Malogam.

The polling party, including the presiding officer, polling officers, security personnel, and porters, take a whole day to reach Malogam from Hayuliang on foot. Also, there is no telling the voter when he or she decides to come and cast his/her vote, so the poll officials have to wait around from 7 am to 5 pm when the constituency goes to poll. Asking Sokela arrive early and get done with the work would amount to a violation of election rules.

Arunachal Pradesh will see Assembly and Lok Sabha elections being held simultaneously. As many as 7.94 lakh voters would exercise their right to adult franchise, which includes 4 lakh women.

There are two Lok Sabha and all 60 Legislative Assembly seats in the frontier state that shares its borders with China, Myanmar, and Bhutan, will go to polls on April 11.