Politicians won't be allowed to distribute relief material to Pune flood victims

A day after torrential rains lashed Maharashtra’s Pune city, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram has announced that politicians and political parties will not be allowed to be involved in the process of relief distribution.

He has, however, clarified that they will be allowed to visit the displaced, but any distribution of compensation shall be routed through the district administration.

This announcement was made to ensure that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is not violated during such efforts, given that the state will be going to polls on October 21 for the upcoming Assembly elections.

As per an Indian Express report, Ram has clearly spelled out that no political party or individual will be allowed to use the situation to their benefit by distributing the relief material or funds themselves. If any person or group affiliated to a political party is found doing so, it will be regarded as a violation of the MCC.

He added: “It’s understandable if politicians visit flood-affected areas, but they won’t be allowed to distribute any relief material or make promises. All relief efforts will be carried out by the district administration as per the permission and guidelines of the Election Commission of India.”

The district collector further said that although Pune’s riverbed systems need to be improved, “heavy rainfall” occurring in a “very short period of time” must be blamed for the recent floods that claimed the lives of 12 people.

In the wee hours of September 26, more than 85,000 cusecs of water was released into Karha River from Nazare Dam. Ram claimed that the district administration officials were afraid that this would worsen the flood situation since the river’s holding capacity is only 44,000 cusecs.

Had the river swollen any further it could have destroyed the villages that line the Karha River, he said.

“But by Thursday evening, the situation had actually improved as the discharge from Nazare Dam has been brought down to 10,000 cusecs.”