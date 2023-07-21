Polish woman flies to Jharkhand to marry man she met on Instagram

Barbara Polak with Shadab Malik and her daughter Anya (Image credit: @barbara_polak/Instagram)

A love story that began on Instagram will soon find its happy ending in India when Polish citizen Barbara Polak marries Shadab Malik.

Malik, 35, is a resident of Khutra village in Hazaribag, Jharkhand, while Polak, 49, is a Polish citizen with a 6-year-old daughter. Their unlikely friendship began in 2021 on Instagram and love soon blossomed between the two, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Polak, a divorcee, recently travelled to India with her daughter, Anya, to meet Malik in person for the first time. She arrived in the country on a tourist visa that is valid till 2027. The two now plan on getting married have applied for marriage in the Hazaribag SDM Court.

Polak spent the first few days of her India trip in a hotel, and Malik met her there. She then moved to his village, Khutra, where special preparations were made for her arrival.

According to the Hindustan Times report, Malik got two air conditioners installed at his home so Polak would not have to suffer through the heatwave. A colour television was also purchased and installed for her entertainment.

Polak’s Instagram shows that she has been travelling to popular sightseeing spots like Agra and India Gate in Delhi.

The Polish woman has also been helping Malik’s family with household chores – she wears gloves while cleaning cow dung and garbage. She also praised her boyfriend as a “sweet and fantastic” person.

About India, Polak said she loves the country but does not enjoy visiting overcrowded places. She plans to return to Poland in a few days.