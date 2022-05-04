Police gifts bike to man delivering food on bicycle: 'We'll help him if he faces any problem'

The Madhya Pradesh police gifted a motorcycle to a man who was delivering food on a bicycle.

They bought him a new bike and made the initial payment of around Rs 32,000 with a promise to help him financially if he faces any problem paying the rest of the instalments.

Station House Officer Tehzeeb Qazi of Indore's Vijay Nagar police station said, "We came across him during our patrols. When we asked him why he's delivering food on a bicycle, he said that he has some financial problems due to which he has been unable to buy a bike."

"As a humanitarian gesture, we contributed money and purchased a bike for him. We've made the initial payment of around Rs 32,000 and also the first installment. He has assured us that he'll pay rest of the installments but we'll help him if he faces any problem."

The gesture brings to mind another incident when an 18-year-old in Rajasthan helped a Zomato delivery agent get a bike after the former spotted the man delivering food on a bicycle in 42 degrees Celsius -- after tweeting his story.

The post went viral, winning hearts and prompting Sharma to start a fundraiser, seeking Rs 75,000. In less than 24 hours, the funds came in and he tweeted that a Hero Splendor bike was ready at a showroom in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara.

“All thanks to you guys. He was emotional during buying bike,” Sharma tweeted, sharing a video of the two-wheeler being handed over to Meena.

The teen managed to handover the two-wheeler to the school teacher-turned-delivery agent in less than 24 hours of putting his story out on the internet.

(With inputs from ANI)