Police constable takes care of 6 month old boy while mother writes exam, wins the internet

The constable, identified as Daya Ben, decided to help the mother after she came to the exam centre with her six month son, who was crying inconsolably. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@AhmedabadPolice).

A woman constable in Ahmedabad won over the internet after she took care of a six month old boy while his mother wrote an exam in the city. The constable, identified as Daya Ben, decided to help the mother after she came to the exam centre with her six month son, who was crying inconsolably.

Before the exam started, the woman constable told the mother she would take care of her son while she gave the exam.

"You give the exam, I will take care of the child," India Today quoted the constable as saying.

The mother was appearing for an exam for the post of a peon at the Gujarat High Court. The exam took place in the Odhav area of the city.

"The child of the female examinee who came to take the exam at Odhav is crying so that the time is not wasted during the paper of the woman exam and it is good that she can give the exam in an orderly manner," Ahmedabad police wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

The tweet generated several responses, many of whom praised the constable for her gesture.

"This is the identity of the real police. Nowadays, if a child is too annoying, they are silenced by saying "the police will come and catch them"," one user wrote.

"Well done, a salute to Gujarat Police," another user wrote.

"Very impressive, congratulations to police department," a third user wrote.

