'Police complaint' filed against dog for tearing Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's poster. Watch

The dog tore off a poster of Jagan Mohan Reddy in a viral video clip. (Image: screengrab from video @surabhi_tiwari/Twitter)

In a bizarre incident, a police complaint has been filed against a dog for tearing down a poster of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. The complaint, which appears to be sarcastic, was filed at the Vijayawada police station by a Telugu Desam Party supporter, Dasari Udayasree. In a video shared on Twitter, the dog is seen tearing the poster and pulling it off the wall.

Udayasree, in her complaint, claims that it is an insult to the Chief Minister and action must be taken against the dog, people who instigated the dog, and those who circulated the now viral clip. She has even gone on to claim that in Andhra Pradesh, even a dog is insulting the Chief Minister.

While no FIR has been filed, the Vijaywada police said that tearing of the poster was done to defame the leader, News18 reported.



A #TDP leader has filed a case against a #dog for allegedly removing the #poster of #AndhraPradesh CM #jaganMohanReddy . A video has also surfaced in which a dog can be seen removing the poster. The incident took place in #Vijayawada pic.twitter.com/xkIFASvXQp — Surabhi Tiwari(@surabhi_tiwari_) April 13, 2023

The clip has been all over social media with Twitter users shocked at the bizarre nature of the so-called complaint.

“Will the dog police arrest this dog? I need a video of that,” one user joked in comments.

“I want the dog pardoned for life, no matter what the crime,” joked another.

“Theatre of the absurd!” one comment read. “This deserves a meme fest,” read another.

The dog will likely face no action in this supposed “police complaint”.