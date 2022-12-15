Police break into London gallery to help 'distressed woman'. It was an art installation

The art piece called “Kristina” has been made with just packing tape and foam. (Image: @lazemporium/Instagram)

London cops were in for a shocker when they entered an art gallery to help a woman slumped over a table – only to discover she was an art installation.

The Metropolitan Police rushed to Laz Emporium in Soho and broke down the doors of an art gallery owned by Banksy’s former agent after they got a distress call on November 25.

But to their crude shock, they found out that it was not a woman and in fact was an art piece called “Kristina” made with just packing tape and foam filler. The piece was commissioned by gallery owner Steve Lazarides. The piece was made by Mark Jenkins and was based on Lazarides’ sister also called “Kristina”.

Lazarides said the incident left an employee in the gallery utterly confused.

"Hannah, who was working in the gallery that day, had just locked up and gone upstairs to make a cup of tea. She came down to find the door off its hinges and two confused police officers!" Lazarides said, Evening Standard reported.

The confusion erupted mainly because the realistic art sculpture can be seen from the window when anyone looks into the gallery which likely raised doubts in passersby who made the call to help the ‘woman’.

The Met police said officers were called at 5.32pm on “to concerns for the welfare of a person at a locked business premises on Lexington Street”, Evening Standard reported.

Even in October, due to similar confusion, paramedics had rushed to help “Kristina” to the gallery only to discover she was just a mannequin.

“The Met has a duty of care to respond when there are welfare concerns,” the Greater London police department said in a statement.