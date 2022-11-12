Pokemon's Ash Ketchum becomes world champion after 25 years

Ash Ketchum has become the world’s best Pokemon trainer after 25 long years. The protagonist for the Pokemon anime series, who has remained 10-years-old since the first episode debuted over 25 years ago, finally won the Pokemon World Championship on Friday.

The Pokemon official account tweeted a congratulatory message for Ash, writing: “He's done it! Ash has become a World Champion!” Their video has been viewed nearly 5 million times on the microblogging platform, amassing more than 4 lakh ‘likes’.

The Pokemon anime series followed Ash Ketchum on his quest to become the world’s greatest Pokemon trainer. Ash and his trusty sidekick Pikachu made their way into millions of hearts as children across the world followed their journey with avid interest.

According to IGN, Ash won the Pokemon World Championship in the latest episode of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, which premiered in Japan on Friday. In the episode, Pikachu defeated a Charizard owned by Pokemon trainer Leon to help Ash lift the trophy.

The final battle between Ash and Leon played out over four episodes of ‘Pokemon Ultimate Journeys’ and saw the return of his former companions Misty and Brock.

The anime series, started in 1997, has run for 1,200 episodes. With this victory, Ash has completed the mission he started 25 years ago of becoming the world’s greatest Pokemon trainer. It is not clear what the future holds for Ash and Pikachu and whether they will return for the next season.