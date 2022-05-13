Poignant pic captures Zakir Hussain as pallbearer for santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, one of India’s most well-known classical musicians, died of a heart attack Tuesday. The 83-year-old was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai, where his longtime friend and collaborator Zakir Hussain turned pallbearer and carried his mortal remains to the pyre.

A poignant photograph has captured Hussain’s last goodbye to Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, with whom his association goes back decades. The grief on Hussain’s face was palpable, social media users noted.

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma and Zakir Hussain, masters of the santoor and tabla respectively, have been collaborators for over five decades. The two have performed together at stage shows across the country and abroad.

Another heartbreaking photo shows Hussain standing next to the funeral pyre of his friend.



Sharma was cremated with full state honours on Wednesday at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai.

The musician's family, including wife Manorama and sons Rahul and Rohit, his friends from the fraternity, including long-time collaborator Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia and Zakir Hussain were present at the funeral.

Shivkumar Sharma was credited for taking santoor, a folk instrument from Jammu and Kashmir, to the global stage.

He also straddled the world of Indian cinema as one half of the famous 'Shiv-Hari' composer duo along with flautist Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia. They composed music for films like Silsila, Lamhe, Chandni and Darr.

Sharma received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1986, followed by the Padma Shri in 1991, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2001.

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, lyricist Javed Akhtar, music composer duo Jatin-Lalit and singer Ila Arun were among the celebrities who paid their last respects to the santoor wizard.

(With inputs from PTI)