Poet-diplomat Abhay K pens 'Moon Anthem' ahead of Chandrayaan-3's landing. 'Celestial diamond...'

The spacecraft is expected to land on the Moon today at 18.04 hrs IST.

The entire country today is waiting with bated breath for the much-anticipated soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. India is counting down to the glorious moment, just hours away now, when the spacecraft will attempt to make a soft landing on the south pole of the moon.

People all across the country are praying and rooting for the success of India’s third lunar mission in their own ways. Amid that, poet and diplomat Abhay K has penned down a “Moon Anthem”.

The diplomat wrote the anthem in the capital of Madagascar, Antananarivo, in anticipation of a successful touch-down of the lunar lander on the moon's south pole.

The anthem opens with the lines, "Celestial diamond, primeval timepiece Cosmic lamppost, night's soft kiss Seducing oceans, occulting Sun Silver goddess lighting up Heaven..."

World-renowned violinist and composer Dr L Subramaniam will later set tunes for the “Moon Anthem” and ace playback singer Kavita Krishnamurthy will lend vocals to it. Interestingly, Abhay K has written anthems for all planets in the solar system. His “Earth Anthem” has been translated into over 150 languages spoken globally and is widely sung to celebrate 'Earth Day' and the World Environment Day every year.

“It's a matter of great pride and honour that India's Chandrayaan-3 lander is soon going to make a soft landing on the Moon. It will be a dream coming true for a billion-and-a-half Indians. I hope the 'Moon Anthem' would help connect humanity to our closest celestial body, our constant companion in the universe,” Abhay K said.

Meanwhile, India will be the fourth nation in the world, to accomplish such a mission after the United States, Russia and China. However, the country will be the first in the world to attempt a soft landing on the uncharted lunar south pole.

The spacecraft is expected to land on the Moon today at 18.04 hrs IST. The event can be watched live on the ISRO website via its YouTube channel, Facebook as well as the public broadcaster DD National TV, starting 17:27 hrs IST.

(With inputs from ANI)