PM’s solidarity call: Power ministry dispels doubts about grid failure during April 5 ‘lights off’ exercise

Ministry of Power has shut down apprehensions about instability in the Indian electricity grid and fluctuation in voltage during the April 5 exercise about which Prime Minister Modi informed in a video message on April 3.

The ministry, in a release, has said, “These apprehensions are misplaced. The Indian electricity grid is robust and stable and adequate arrangements and protocols are in place to handle the variation in demand.”

The ministry also clarified that the PM’s appeal is to only switch off lights and not other appliances.

The statement said, “The appeal of the Hon Prime Minister is to simply switch off the lights in their homes from 9 pm to 9.09 pm on the 5th of April. There is no call to switch off either street lights or appliances like Computers, TVs, Fans, Refrigerators and ACs in the homes.

“Only lights should be switched off. The lights in Hospitals and all other essential services like Public Utilities, Municipal Services, Offices, Police Stations, Manufacturing Facilities, etc will remain on. The call given by Hon’ble PM is to just switch off lights in residences. All local bodies have been advised to keep the street lights on for public safety.”

Prime Minister Modi in a video message on April 5 had sought support of the citizens to switch off their household lights for 9 minutes at 9 PM on Sunday April 5 and light candles, diyas and mobile flashlights to ‘end the darkness spread by Coronavirus’.

The exercise, as per power industry executives that Moneycontrol spoke to in this story, is an ‘unprecdented challenge’ for the sector.

However, as per an advisory sent by Power System Operation Corporation Ltd, or POSOCO - the public sector company responsible for managing country's grid operations, a copy of which Moneycontrol has seen, the preparations are at war footing.

