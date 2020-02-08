PMJAY: All About Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Its Eligibility & Features

The significance of health insurance cannot be understated. With medical costs escalating with every passing year, one must consider investing in a good health insurance plan. But the fact is that not many can afford the high health insurance premiums. People belonging to the lower-income group, especially have to dedicate every rupee towards sustenance, and so cannot think about buying insurance. Keeping this in mind, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi introduced the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Here’s a detailed guide.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana – A brief introduction

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana also referred to as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana or PMJAY is an insurance scheme devised especially for members of the economically weaker sections of India. The scheme aims to provide the necessary healthcare facilities to such individuals. The scheme was rolled out by the PM in September 2018 to cover approximately 50 Crore Indian citizens. Within a year of the scheme’s launch over 18,000 hospitals have been empanelled under the scheme.

Basic Features of PMJAY

Regarded as the world’s largest and most successful National Health Protection Scheme, the PMJAY was launched with the objective of making secondary and tertiary healthcare entirely cashless. The plan comes with a maximum sum assured of ₹500,000 per family, per annum. It is designed to help the economically disadvantaged individuals avail easy access to a host of healthcare services.

Beneficiaries under this scheme are provided with an e-card which they can use to avail healthcare services at any empanelled hospital, anywhere in the country. Hospitals from both public and private sector feature in the Government’s list of empanelled hospitals. Beneficiaries can walk into their nearest or preferred hospitals and seek the necessary treatment, just by showing their PMJAY e-card.

Under the PMJAY scheme, beneficiaries can avail the necessary course of treatment along with 3 and 15 days or pre and post hospitalisation expenses. Furthermore, approximately 1,400 procedures and the costs related to them, for instance, OT expenses are covered under this plan.

PMJAY Eligibility Criteria

The PMJAY scheme was launched with the aim of providing healthcare services to 10 crore Indian families from the economically weaker sections. Approximately 8 crore families from the rural sections of India are covered in this scheme, whereas over 2.33 Crore families from the urban parts of the country are currently benefiting from the scheme. However, the Government has clearly defined the eligibility criteria based on whether the beneficiary is a rural or urban-area resident. Here’s how the PMJAY scheme eligibility is categorised.

PMJAY Rural Eligibility



Individuals and families belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes



Families in which there are no male members in the 16 to 59 years age group



The poor and needy surviving on alms



Families in which there are no individuals in the 16 to 59 years age group



Families in which there is at least one physically challenged individual and/or no able-bodied adult member



Families that do not have any land, making a living as casual, manual labourers



Members belonging to primitive tribal communities



Bonded labourers who’ve been legally released



Members belonging to manual scavenger families



Families living in single-room makeshift houses without proper walls or roofs



To prevent people from the rural sector from becoming victims of debt traps to the necessary health care facilities, the Government of India has defined the PMJAY Rural eligibility. It is as under:

PMJAY Urban Eligibility



Watchmen and security guards



Rag Pickers



Electricians, mechanics and repair workers



Domestic Help



Gardeners, sweepers and sanitation workers



Tailors and handicraft workers



Hawkers, cobblers and other street-side service providers



Masons, plumbers, porters, painters, welders and construction workers



Drivers, conductors, rickshaw and car pullers and similar transport workers



Peons in small establishments, assistants, shopkeepers, delivery boys and waiters





People owning two, three or four-wheeler vehicles or motorised fishing boats



People owning mechanised farming equipment



People with Kisan cards with credit limits of ₹50,000 or more



People employed by the Government



People engaged with non-agricultural enterprises managed by the Government



People earning a monthly income exceeding ₹10,000



People who own landline phones and refrigerators



People with solid or ‘pucca’ houses



People who own five or more acres of agricultural land



Like in the rural areas, people from economically weaker sections living in urban India also rely on loans to seek medical treatments. As such, the government-sponsored PMJAY scheme is designed for people belonging to the below-mentioned groups wherein the sources of income are little to none. They are as under

Inclusions and exclusions under PMJAY

Like any basic health insurance policy, PMJAY offers coverage against medical and surgical treatments. Eligible beneficiaries can seek treatment in 25 specialities which include cardiology, oncology, neurology, orthopaedics and paediatrics, and so on. Treatment against a wide range of critical illnesses is also provided under this scheme. Critical illnesses such as prostate cancer, double valve replacement, pulmonary valve replacement, coronary artery bypass grafting, carotid angioplasty with stent, skull base surgery, etc. are covered under the scheme.

Also, like every health insurance policy, there are certain exclusions. The PMJAY scheme does not include OPD, cosmetic surgeries, drug rehabilitation, fertility treatments, and organ transplants and individual diagnostics.

How to apply for PMJAY



Visit the official PMJAY website at https://www.pmjay.gov.in/ and click on the ‘Am I Eligible’ tab

Enter your mobile number

Enter the captcha code

Click on the ‘Generate OTP’ tab

Select the state you’re residing in and search by name, HDD number, mobile number, or ration card number



Before availing health cover under PMAY, you need to ensure that you are eligible. Follow the steps mentioned below to check your eligibility

The search will help verify if you are eligible for coverage under PMJAY

Since PMJAY is applicable to all beneficiaries identified under SECC 2011, there is no special registration process. You may also call the Ayushman Bharat Yojana call centre by dialling 14555 or 1800-111-565 to check if you are eligible.