PM Sinha: Yeh Dil Mange More

Shantanu Guha Ray
Dec 24, 2022 / 07:40 PM IST

Besides establishing India as PepsiCo’s largest market outside the US, the low-key Chairman was involved in the dare-devil rescue of 139 employees and their families, as also some epic marketing campaigns.

Former PepsiCo India Chairman Priya Mohan Sinha, Suman to his friends, passed away on Wednesday. He often said he loved three things, all of which were in Kolkata. An early morning walk past the gothic monument at Prinsep Ghat, a ride in a country boat on the Hooghly, and a walk down Park Street, the city’s happening hotspot brimming with restaurants, bars, and books. “These are my roots. This is what I want to do when I settle in Calcutta after retirement,” he told me. He loved Calcutta and refused to call it Kolkata.

And then, almost instantly, he asked me at his expansive Gurgaon home: “Which club do you belong to?” I thought I would first say Manchester United as Pepsico had once sponsored the club. But within seconds, I changed tack and replied: “East Bengal.”

That was Sinha, very earthy and one of the most respected CEOs of his time. He never lacked the human touch. Whenever Sinha bought gifts for his friends or business associates, it reflected their individual interests. It could be a golf kit, a cricket bat, or a clock mounted in a case with blue crystals, and so on.

Sinha knew the importance of the CEO’s chair at Pepsico India, and he also knew about life without the chair. He had purged a lot of inefficiency at Pepsi and normalised what many felt was a grandiose corporate culture that had problems fitting with the Indian psyche. No wonder the big guys of the exceptionally high-profile PepsiCo remember him as a remarkably low-profile Chairman.

Sinha, nephew of firebrand opposition leader Jayprakash Narayan, believed in taking the bull by the horns. He loved hard work and leadership by example. Both stayed with him throughout his working life.

As a Director with Hindustan Unilever, he was posted in Delhi for nearly a decade and knew the intricacies of babucracy, as well as the influencers. Sinha took over from former Pepsico President Ramesh Vangal and pushed the head office to give him a purse of $1 billion. He called it his war chest and started expanding aggressively. By the time he called it a day, Pepsico had 44 plants in India, including ones owned by  franchisees.