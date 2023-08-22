PM Modi's Pakistani rakhi sister to tie him rakhi this Raksha Bandhan

In a display of cross-border camaraderie, Qamar Mohsin Sheikh, a woman of Pakistani origin who settled in India after her marriage, is set to visit Delhi to tie a Rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shaikh has been keeping up with this tradition spanning over three decades now.
She was unable to visit the Prime Minister for the last couple of years due the coronavirus pandemic but this time she will. She has, in fact, made the rakhi herself this time.
"This time I have made the 'Rakhi' myself. I will also gift him (PM Modi) a book on agriculture as he is fond of reading. For the last 2-3 years, I was unable to go due to Covid, but this time I will meet him in person," she told news agency ANI.
The bond they share transcends his political journey, reaching back to his days as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. She added that PM Modi is always in her prayers and that she had prayed for him to be the Gujarat chief minister and eventually the prime minister of the country.
Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, she ensured her token of affection reached him, even if by post.
Raksha Bandhan celebrates the sacred bond between siblings and the vow of protection.
(With ANI inputs)
