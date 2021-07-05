MARKET NEWS

PM Narendra Modi's address at CoWIN Global Conclave event: Here are the key takeaways

"India has been committed to sharing our experiences, expertise and resources with the global community in this battle. Despite our constraints, we have tried to share as much as possible with the world," PM Modi said in his virtual address.

Moneycontrol News
July 05, 2021 / 04:51 PM IST
PM Modi addressed the CoWIN Global Conclave on July 5.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his thoughts at the CoWIN Global Conclave on July 5 as India is set to offer the CoWIN platform as a digital means for other countries to run their COVID-19 vaccination drives.

PM Modi had instructed officials to create an open-source version of the vaccine registration platform and share it with any country which wants it for free.

“India is excited to join hands with the world to win over COVID-19 together with Co-WIN,” the National Health Authority said in its statement.

Here are the key takeaways from PM Modi's address:

>> PM Narendra Modi said that India is committed to share its experience, expertise and resources with the global community.

>> "Right from the beginning of this pandemic, India has been committed to sharing our experiences, expertise and resources with the global community in this battle. Despite our constraints, we have tried to share as much as possible with the world. We remain eager to learn from global practices," Pm Modi said.

>> Experience shows that no nation, however powerful that nation is, can solve a challenge like this in isolation, he said.

>> PM Modi noted that technology is integral to our fight against COVID-19, adding that software is one area that made the tracking and tracing of COVID patients and we were able to provide them the essentials.

>> "Luckily, software is one area in which there are no resource constraints. That's why we made our Covid tracing and tracking App open source as soon as it was technically feasible," said Modi.

>> "Vaccination is the best hope for humanity to emerge successfully from the pandemic. Indian civilization considers the whole world as one family. This pandemic has made many people realize the fundamental truth of this philosophy" he said.

>> "That's why, our technology platform for Covid vaccination - the platform we call CoWIN- is being prepared to be made open source. Our technology for CoWIN vaccination will soon be available in all countries. The software can be customized according to any country and their local needs," he added.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurated the event which saw participation from health and technology experts across the world.

Fifty countries including Mexico, Canada, Uganda, Nigeria showed interested in adopting CoWIN to run their inoculation drives, NHA's Sharma told news agency PTI on July 3.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jul 5, 2021 04:25 pm

