PM Modi visits 'The Elephant Whisperers' elephant camp, meets Bomman and Bellie. Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Theppakadu elephant reserve on Sunday. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @ANI)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Theppakadu elephant camp on Sunday which was the setting for the Oscar-winning documentary "The Elephant Whisperers", directed by Kartiki Gonsalves.



PM Modi also met Bomman and Bellie, the key protagonists of the documentary, at the camp.

Earlier, PM Modi visited the Bandipur Tiger Reserve and shared photos of his visit on his Twitter feed.



On Saturday, PM Modi was in Chennai where he inaugurated a new terminal of the airport and flagged off to the new "Vande Bharat" express from Chennai to Coimbatore. This is the second "Vande Bharat" express involving as Chennai as one of the destinations. In November 2022, another "Vande Bharat" express from Mysuru to Chennai was inaugurated.

On Saturday, PM Modi also flagged off the Secunderabad to Tirupati "Vande Bharat" express in Hyderabad.

