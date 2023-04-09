PM Modi visits 'The Elephant Whisperers' elephant camp, meets Bomman and Bellie. Watch

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Theppakadu elephant camp on Sunday which was the setting for the Oscar-winning documentary "The Elephant Whisperers", directed by Kartiki Gonsalves.
Earlier, PM Modi visited the Bandipur Tiger Reserve and shared photos of his visit on his Twitter feed.
On Saturday, PM Modi also flagged off the Secunderabad to Tirupati "Vande Bharat" express in Hyderabad.
