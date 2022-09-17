PM Modi turns 72: How he celebrated his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday today was day full of public engagements. The prime minister marked his birthday this year by addressing four events, covering fields as diverse as wildlife and the launch of logistics policy.

PM Modi began his day by releasing eight cheetahs, brought from Namibia, in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park under a landmark project to reintroduce the spotted cat in the country. The cheetah went extinct in India in the 1950s.

The prime minister was filmed releasing the cheetahs into smaller quarantine enclosures where they will be kept for 30 days. Stating that the 'Project Cheetah' was his government's endeavour towards environment and wildlife conservation, he also had a go at previous dispensations for making no "constructive efforts" were made by them to revive the population of the world's fastest animal in India, news agency PTI reported.

Narendra Modi also addressed women self-help group members at Sheopur in another event that took place in Madhya Pradesh.

"Normally I meet my mother on my birthday and seek her blessings. Today so many mothers of Madhya Pradesh have blessed me," he said, addressing the large gathering. The prime minister said he enjoys the blessings of lakhs of mothers and described women as his strength and inspiration.



PM Modi also addressed addressed the students of Industrial Training Institute at the first ever Kaushal Dikshant Samaroh via video message today. “History has been created today on the occasion of the skill convocation of more than 9 lakh students of the Industrial Training Institute,” he said.

In the evening, the prime minister spoke at the launch of the National Logistics Policy in the national capital Delhi. The policy introduces an integrated digital system (IDS) that will bring on one platform departments belonging to ministries of road transport, railways, customs, aviation, foreign trade and commerce.



“The National Logistics Policy is the first step in reducing logistics costs in India," said Modi in his speech. "Performance of all ministries involved in the National Logistics Policy will be key in reducing logistics costs in India.”

(With inputs from PTI)