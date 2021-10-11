MARKET NEWS

English
PM Narendra Modi to participate in G20 virtual summit on Afghanistan tomorrow: MEA

PM Modi had earlier participated in the SCO–CSTO outreach Summit on Afghanistan.

Moneycontrol News
October 11, 2021 / 03:40 PM IST


Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually participate in the Group of 20 (G20) Extraordinary Leaders’ Summit on Afghanistan on October 12 in virtual format, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on October 11.

The Summit is being convened by the G20 Italian Presidency.

In an official statement, the ministry said that the agenda of the meeting would include a "discussion on response to humanitarian needs and access to basic services and livelihood; security and the fight against terrorism; and mobility, migration and human rights."

PM Modi had earlier participated in the SCO – CSTO outreach Summit on Afghanistan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Close

The announcement on the meeting of leaders of the 20 major economies of world was initially made by Italy's prime minister Mario Draghi on September 29.

"The G20 comprises twenty of the world’s major economies and is an important platform to help build international consensus and facilitate a coordinated approach between multilateral organizations, including the UN and its agencies, and global and regional actors to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," the statement further read.
first published: Oct 11, 2021 03:40 pm

