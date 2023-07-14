All the gifts PM Modi received from French President Emmanuel Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an official two-day visit to France, where he was accorded a red-carpet welcome as he arrived on Thursday. Besides being conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France's highest civilian and military honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi also received several gifts from his French counterpart.

Here is a list of the gifts with historical and cultural importance that PM Modi received from Emmanuel Macron:

A framed facsimile of the photograph "A Parisian presenting flowers to a Sikh, 14 July 1916.”

PM Modi was presented with a framed copy of a photograph that honours Indian soldiers who fought alongside the French during the First World War. At the time this photograph was taken on July 14, 1916, the Battle of Somme had already begun.

The photograph shows a French woman giving flowers to Sikh soldiers marching during WWI. It was taken by a reporter for the Meurisse news agency during a military parade at the Champs-Élysées. Around 1.3 million Indians fought in WWI alongside the British forces, and more than 70,000 of them laid down their lives – including about 9,000 in France and Belgium.

The facsimile presented to PM Modi represents India and France’s long-standing history of defending universal values. The original photograph is still kept at the National Library of France.

Reproduction of the Charlemagne chessmen (11th century)



President Emmanuel Macron gifted a framed facsimile of the photograph "A Parisian presenting flowers to a Sikh, 14 July 1916," Reproduction of the Charlemagne chessmen (11th century), Marcel Proust, Le temps retrouvé (Time Regained), Pléiade + English edition of À la recherche du… pic.twitter.com/eQz3coIo3u

— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

The Charlemagne chessmen are a group of 11th century chess pieces made from ivory. They are considered to be among the most important and well-preserved collection of medieval chess pieces in the world.

PM Modi, himself a chess enthusiast, was presented with a reproduction of the Charlemagne chessmen during his visit to France.

This gift represents India’s long association with chess – Chaturanga, a common ancestor to European and Chinese chess, first emerged in India in the 7th century.

Marcel Proust, Le temps retrouvé (Time Regained), Pléiade + English edition of À la recherche du temps perdu (In Search of Lost Time)

À la recherche du temps perdu (In Search of Lost Time) is a series of novels by Marcel Proust. Published between 1913 and 1927, they are considered some of the most important works of French literature. Le temps retrouvé (Time Regained), is the seventh work in the series, published posthumously.

Besides the work of Proust, PM Modi will also receive Bibliothèque de la Pléiade - an editorial collection that represents the contribution of French authors to world literature.