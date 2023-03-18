 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi lauds Sikh man who sang ‘Kesariya’ in 5 languages. His reaction

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 18, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST

Snehdeep Singh Kalsi has taken the internet by storm with his message of unity. See reactions to his multilingual rendition of 'Kesariya'.

Snehdeep Singh Kalsi sung Kesariya in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. (Image: @thesatbir/Twitter)

A Sikh man singing a Bollywood song in five Indian languages has taken the world by storm, earning praise from even Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Snehdeep Singh Kalsi sung the hit song Kesariya from the film Brahmastra in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, touching many people with a message of unity.

PM Modi shared Kalsi's video on his Twitter handle, describing it as a "manifestation" of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat". United India is the best India.

It is an amazing melody from a gifted artist, the prime minister added.

Kalsi tweeted back to Modi, thanking him for his compliment.