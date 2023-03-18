PM Modi lauds Sikh man who sang ‘Kesariya’ in 5 languages. His reaction

A Sikh man singing a Bollywood song in five Indian languages has taken the world by storm, earning praise from even Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Snehdeep Singh Kalsi sung the hit song Kesariya from the film Brahmastra in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, touching many people with a message of unity.

PM Modi shared Kalsi's video on his Twitter handle, describing it as a "manifestation" of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat". United India is the best India.

It is an amazing melody from a gifted artist, the prime minister added.

Kalsi tweeted back to Modi, thanking him for his compliment.