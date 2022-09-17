On PM Modi's birthday, Delhi restaurant to launch '56-inch' thali

A Delhi restaurant is launching a special thali or meal comprising 56 dishes in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17, news agency ANI reported.

The thali is a nod to the "56-inch-chest" phrase often used in political speeches as an expression of strong and fearless leadership.

The platter, named "56 inch Modi Ji Thali", is meant to be a unique birthday gift for the prime minister, Sumit Kalra, the owner of Ardor 2.1, a restaurant in Connaught Place, told ANI.

Kalra said he wanted Narendra Modi to try the thali himself.

"But, due to security reasons, we can't do that, so this is for all of his fans who love him a lot. Please come and enjoy this thali," he added.

Kalra's restaurant is also offering rewards to customers who will finish the thali, that comes in both vegetarian and non vegetarian versions, within a specified time.

"If any of the two from a couple, finishes this thali in 40 minutes we will give them an 8.5 lakh rupees award," Kalra said.

Among customers who come to eat the thali at Ardor 2.1 between September 17 and 26, two winners will be chosen for a trip to Kedarnath.

"It is one of the favorite destinations of PM Modi Ji (sic)," the restaurant owner said.

PM Modi marks his 72nd birthday today. On the occasion, he is scheduled to attend four events. One of the most closely-watched will be his speech to mark the arrival of Namibian cheetahs in India as part of a re-introduction effort.

(With inputs from ANI)