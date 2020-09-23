TIME 100 most influential people of 2020: PM Modi, Ayushmann Khurrana among Indians who feature on the list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and 82-year-old Shaheen Bagh protestor Bilkis and Biologist Ravindra Gupta are the Indians who have featured in the TIME magazine's 100 most influential people of 2020. The list, which includes pioneers, artists, leaders, titans and icons, also names Google Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai.

Besides Modi, the list features his counterparts - Chinese President Xi Xinping and US President Donald Trump - under the subhead 'Leaders'.

Referring to the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed by the Modi government, TIME journalist Karl Vick wrote, "Though almost all of India’s Prime Ministers have come from the nearly 80 percent of the population that is Hindu, only Modi has governed as if no one else matters."

First elected on a populist promise of empowerment, his Hindu-­nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rejected not only elitism but also pluralism, specifically targeting India’s Muslims. The crucible of the pandemic became a pretence for stifling dissent, he added.

According to the CAA, members of the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and entered India before December 31, 2014, will not be treated as illegal immigrants and will be eligible for Indian citizenship. The law excludes Muslims.

Octogenarian Bilkis made the list for her sheer resistance. She became the face of the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. Despite her old age, she would sit at the protest site from 8 am till midnight.

In an accompanying note, journalist Rana Ayyub wrote, "Bilkis, along with thousands of women who joined her in Shaheen Bagh, became the symbol of resistance in a nation where the voices of women and minorities were being systematically drowned out by the majoritarian politics of the Modi regime."

Khurrana is the only Indian artist who has featured in TIME's 2020 list. He gives company to Oscar-winner Parasite's director Bong Joon Ho, singers The Weeknd, Selena Gomez and Halsey, along with Fleabag actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge, among others.

"Sundar Pichai’s uniquely American story—emigrating from India as a young adult and working his way to become CEO of a $1 trillion corporation—represents the best of what we aspire for our society," JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon wrote in the 'Titans' section.

Biologist Ravindra Gupta has also made it to the influential list. In March 2019, Gupta had led a team demonstrating Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) remission in an HIV-positive man with advanced Hodgkin's lymphoma following an 'unrelated' stem cell transplant.

"I’m so fortunate and humbled to know him, and to see how his dedication can conquer this disease," wrote Adam Castillejo in his brief about the professor in TIME magazine. Known as the London Patient, Castillejo is the second person ever to be functionally cured of HIV.

Among others, the list also features Indian-American US Vice-Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden, United Nations head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, Black Lives Matter founders Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi and tennis player Naomi Osaka.

TIME's annual list features some of the world's most significant artists, leaders, scientists, activists, and entrepreneurs. The list includes people influencing the world while working in different fields.