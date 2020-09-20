172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|pm-narendra-modi-awarded-ig-nobel-prize-2020-for-medical-education-heres-what-it-means-5861431.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2020 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Narendra Modi awarded Ig Nobel Prize 2020 for medical education: Here's what it means

The Ig Nobel Prize is a satirical and parody award given out by a magazine Improbable Research every year since 1991.

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded the Ig Nobel Prize 2020 for Medical Education. Modi was awarded the prize for "using the COVID-19 pandemic to teach the world that politicians can have a more immediate effect on life and death than scientists and doctors can".

Besides Modi, the medical education prize was jointly awarded to Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom, Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Donald Trump of the USA, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, Vladimir Putin of Russia, and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan.

Not to be confused with the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize, the Ig Nobel Prize is a satirical and parody award given out by a magazine Improbable Research every year since 1991.

Close

The award plays on word ‘ignoble’, an antonym of noble. It aims to "honour achievements that first make people laugh, and then make them think".

related news

Modi became the second Indian Prime Minister to be awarded the Ig Nobel Prize. In 1998, then-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif of Pakistan were awarded the Ig Nobel Peace Prize for "aggressively peaceful explosions of atomic bombs."

This year, the Ig Nobel Peace Prize was awarded jointly to the governments of India and Pakistan for "having their diplomats surreptitiously ring each other’s doorbells in the middle of the night, and then run away before anyone had a chance to answer the door."

This year, the Ig Psychology Prize was awarded to Miranda Giacomin of Canada and Nicholas Rule from the USA for "devising a method to identify narcissists by examining their eyebrows."

The Medicine Prize was awarded to 3 people for "diagnosing a long-unrecognized medical condition: Misophonia, the distress at hearing other people make chewing sounds."

In 2013, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko was awarded the Ig Nobel Peace Prize for making it illegal to applaud in public and to the Belarus State Police for "arresting a one-armed man for applauding."
First Published on Sep 20, 2020 08:25 am

tags #Ig Nobel Prize 2020 #India #Narendra Modi #Pakistan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.