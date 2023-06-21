PM Modi's Yoga Session At UN Sets Guinness World Record For Most Nationalities | PM Modi In USA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Yoga celebration at the UN headquarters on Wednesday created a Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities.
Breaking the earlier record of 114 nationalities set by the Indian Embassy in Qatar, the yoga session on Wednesday had 135 nationalities.
Modi, who is here on the first leg of his maiden state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, led a historic event at the UN Headquarters here to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.
