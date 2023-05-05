PM Modi’s mega Bengaluru roadshow. Traffic restrictions and roads to avoid on May 6

PM Modi will hold a two-day road show in Bengaluru on May 6 and 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bengaluru road show has been rescheduled for the second time, keeping the NEET examination on May 7 in mind. The Karnataka BJP has now scheduled an extensive event on May 6, Saturday, and a shorter one on May 7, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje said on Friday.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled on May 7 (Sunday).

Karandlaje said that when the issue of NEET examination was brought to PM Modi’s notice, he asked that not a single student be inconvenienced because of the road show, which is taking place ahead of Assembly polls in the state.

"PM Narendra Modi's road show will be on May 6 and 7, preparations are on for it. We had shared information in that regard to the public through the press. However, you (media) people informed us about the NEET exams on May 7 at 2 pm, and the 26 km roadshow will cause inconvenience for (students writing) exams," Karandlaje said.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued a fresh traffic advisory on roads to avoid on May 6.

“In view of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India’s visit to Bengaluru city on 06.05.2023, please avoid the following roads between 0800 hrs to 1300 hrs,” the advisory read.

The public has been asked to avoid the following Bengaluru roads between 8 am and 1 pm on May 6:

Rajbhavan Road

Ramanamaharshi Road

Mekhri Circle

RBI Layout, J.P. Nagar

Rose Gardens, J. P. nagar 15th Cross, 24th Main, 9th Cross

Sirsi Circle

J.J. Nagar

Binny Mill Road

Shalini Ground area

South-End Circle

Armugam Circle

Bull Temple Road

Ramakrishashrama

Uma Theatre

T.R. Mill

Chamarajpet Main Road

Balekayi Mandi

K.P. Agrahara

Magadi Main Road

Cholarapalya

M.C Circle

West of Chord Road

M.C.Layout 1st Cross Road, M.C. Layout-Nagarabhavi road

B.G.S Ground

Havanuru Junction

8th Main Road Basaveshwaranagar

15th Main road, Basaveshwaranagar

Shankaramutt Jn

Modi Hospital Road

West of Chord Road

Navarang Junction

M.K.K. Road

Malleswaram Circle

Sampige Road

Sankey Road

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held on May 10, while counting of votes will take place on May 13.

(With inputs from PTI)