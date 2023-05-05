English
    PM Modi’s mega Bengaluru roadshow. Traffic restrictions and roads to avoid on May 6

    May 05, 2023 / 06:26 PM IST
    PM Modi will hold a two-day road show in Bengaluru on May 6 and 7

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bengaluru road show has been rescheduled for the second time, keeping the NEET examination on May 7 in mind. The Karnataka BJP has now scheduled an extensive event on May 6, Saturday, and a shorter one on May 7, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje said on Friday.

    The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled on May 7 (Sunday).

    Karandlaje said that when the issue of NEET examination was brought to PM Modi’s notice, he asked that not a single student be inconvenienced because of the road show, which is taking place ahead of Assembly polls in the state.

    "PM Narendra Modi's road show will be on May 6 and 7, preparations are on for it. We had shared information in that regard to the public through the press. However, you (media) people informed us about the NEET exams on May 7 at 2 pm, and the 26 km roadshow will cause inconvenience for (students writing) exams," Karandlaje said.

    The Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued a fresh traffic advisory on roads to avoid on May 6.

    “In view of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India’s visit to Bengaluru city on 06.05.2023, please avoid the following roads between 0800 hrs to 1300 hrs,” the advisory read.

    The public has been asked to avoid the following Bengaluru roads between 8 am and 1 pm on May 6:

    Rajbhavan Road
    Ramanamaharshi Road
    Mekhri Circle
    RBI Layout, J.P. Nagar
    Rose Gardens, J. P. nagar 15th Cross, 24th Main, 9th Cross
    Sirsi Circle
    J.J. Nagar
    Binny Mill Road
    Shalini Ground area
    South-End Circle
    Armugam Circle
    Bull Temple Road
    Ramakrishashrama
    Uma Theatre
    T.R. Mill
    Chamarajpet Main Road
    Balekayi Mandi
    K.P. Agrahara
    Magadi Main Road
    Cholarapalya
    M.C Circle
    West of Chord Road
    M.C.Layout 1st Cross Road, M.C. Layout-Nagarabhavi road
    B.G.S Ground
    Havanuru Junction
    8th Main Road Basaveshwaranagar
    15th Main road, Basaveshwaranagar
    Shankaramutt Jn
    Modi Hospital Road
    West of Chord Road
    Navarang Junction
    M.K.K. Road
    Malleswaram Circle
    Sampige Road
    Sankey Road

    The Karnataka assembly elections will be held on May 10, while counting of votes will take place on May 13.

    (With inputs from PTI)

