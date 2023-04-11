 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi's advice to teen girl who wants to become Chief Justice of India is...

PTI
Apr 11, 2023 / 06:08 PM IST

The teenager told PM Modi that she wanted to study law in the US after clearing her BA exams and dreamt of becoming the Chief Justice of India someday.

Tanishka Sujit met Prime Minister Modi during his visit last week. (Image credit: @projsindore/Twitter)

Tanishka Sujit, a bright and meritorious student from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, is set to appear for the Bachelor of Arts (BA) final year exams at the age of 15 and she aims to further study law and become the country's Chief Justice.

The teenage girl, who lost her father and grandfather to Covid in 2020, recalled her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhopal a few days back and how he encouraged to pursue her dream.

Sujit, a student of Indore's Devi Ahilya University, told PTI that she will appear for her BA (Psychology) final year exams to be held from April 19 to 28.

She had cleared the Class 12 exams at the age of 13 straightaway after passing Class 10 in first division.