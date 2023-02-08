English
    PM Modi wears jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles

    The jacket PM Modi was wearing was made of material recycled from plastic bottles, officials said.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST
    PM Modi was seen wearing a light blue

    PM Modi was seen wearing a light blue "sadri" jacket as he sat in the Rajya Sabha in the morning. (Image credit: @ani_digital/Twitter)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles to parliament on February 8.

    In a message 0f sustainability, the Prime Minister was seen wearing a light blue, sleeveless "sadri" jacket as he sat in the Rajya Sabha in the morning.


    The jacket was presented to PM Modi by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) as part of its “Unbottled” campaign on Monday. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and IOC thanked PM Modi for choosing the wear the jacket to parliament.