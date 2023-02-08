PM Modi wears jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles

PM Modi was seen wearing a light blue "sadri" jacket as he sat in the Rajya Sabha in the morning. (Image credit: @ani_digital/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles to parliament on February 8.

In a message 0f sustainability, the Prime Minister was seen wearing a light blue, sleeveless "sadri" jacket as he sat in the Rajya Sabha in the morning.

The jacket was presented to PM Modi by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) as part of its “Unbottled” campaign on Monday. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and IOC thanked PM Modi for choosing the wear the jacket to parliament.



#IndianOil is grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for supporting the #IndianOil #Unbottled Campaign and wearing the sustainably-made Jacket, crafted from recycled PET bottles. We are committed to your vision of a greener India.@HardeepSPuri @Rameswar_Teli https://t.co/YW9bEXKZla

— Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) February 8, 2023

Read More

Indian Oil Corporation aims to convert 100 million PET bottles annually to make uniforms for its on-ground teams and non-combat uniforms for the armed forces.