PM Modi visits Bengaluru: Couples struggle to reach wedding venue due to traffic restrictions

Two couples in Bengaluru faced the brunt of the restrictions as they found it difficult to reach their respective marriage halls. (Representational Photo).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Karnataka over the weekend, campaigning in the state for the soon-to-be-held assembly elections. Expectedly, traffic restrictions were imposed for PM Modi's visit to the state capital Bengaluru, thereby disrupting normal travel for commuters in the city.

Two couples in the city faced the brunt of those restrictions as they found it difficult to reach their respective marriage halls. Deepika and Shivakumar, who were set to tie the knot in the Magadi Road area of the city, found it extremely difficult to reach the hall with police officials converting the area into a near fortress.

“The bride was coming towards the marriage hall from Ramanagar and the police stopped her car near the Nagarbhavi BDA Complex. As police refused to let her go in the car, she had to ride a pillion along with her aunt and a cousin. A few meters away, the police again stopped them and started frisking the pooja materials with metal detectors," a family relative of the couple told The Times of India.

The strong media presence in and around the area saw the police permit the bride to pass through, later. While Deepika managed to reach the wedding hall by 6:15 pm, the groom-Shivakumar- could only reach the venue after PM Modi's exit.

“We had booked the marriage hall two months ago and then there was no news of any VIP movement. But now we are facing hurdles at every step. We had invited hundreds of relatives and friends. Who will turn up for the wedding if police resort to such stringent restrictions?," Deepika was quoted as saying to The Times of India.

Like Deepika and Shivakumar, another couple- Mamta and Rudresh- also faced similar issues on the same road. In their case, the bride managed to reach the venue with difficulty while the groom was stopped by police several times.

