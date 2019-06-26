App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi taunts Congress: Enjoy time out on bail, this is not Emergency

In a veiled attack on the Gandhi family, PM Modi said his government did not put anyone behind bars because they have respect for the law of the land

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Members of the Gandhi family (PTI)
Members of the Gandhi family (PTI)

In his speech on the Motion of Thanks delivered by President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress leaders and the Gandhi family.

Retorting to Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s challenge to the Modi government to send Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to jail, he said those out on bail should enjoy themselves.

Targeting the Modi government and the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Chowdhury had said in Parliament: “Did you manage to nab anyone in the 2G scam and the coal allocation scam? Could you send Sonia Gandhi ji and Rahul Gandhi ji behind the bars? You came to power by dubbing them thieves. How are they still sitting in Parliament then and not languishing in jail?”

To this, PM Modi said on Tuesday: “We are often criticised for not putting certain people behind bars. It is because we abide by the law of the land. Those who are out on bail should enjoy their time while we continue with our fight against corruption.”

The Prime Minister did not stop here. Flaying the Congress leaders further, he quoted excerpts of a recent interview given by Arif Mohammad Khan, a former cabinet minister. In the interview, Khan talked about party leadership during former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s era and said they “were of the opinion that it was not the job of the Congress to reform Muslims.” He added, they would say: “If they want to lie in the gutter, let them be.”

What the PM was referring to was a television interview on the Shah Bano case, reported News 18.

In the interview, Khan had said: “Rajiv Gandhi did not overturn the Supreme Court verdict on the case on his own accord, he was pressured to do so by other tall leaders of the party such as PV Narasimha Rao, Arjun Singh, and ND Tewari. They believed it was not the job of the Congress party to reform the Muslims; they had said if they want to lie in the gutter let them be.”

Talking on the same line, PM Modi said: “In the 1950s, the Congress had the option to introduce legislation on Uniform Civil Code, but they did not. They could have done it during the Shah Bano case, which is a classic case of gender inequality.”

First Published on Jun 26, 2019 04:00 pm

tags #Congress party #Indian National Congress #PM Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi #Sonia Gandhi

