MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

PM Modi speaks to Ganguly, wishes him speedy recovery

Official sources said Modi also spoke to the cricket administrator's wife Dona Ganguly.

Pranav Hegde
January 03, 2021 / 08:37 PM IST
File image of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

File image of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to BCCI president and former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly who underwent angioplasty after suffering a "mild" heart attack, and enquired about his health.

Official sources said Modi also spoke to the cricket administrator's wife Dona Ganguly.

Sourav Ganguly is admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. The prime minister wished him a speedy recovery.

Ganguly is stable and his health parameters are normal, doctors said on Sunday.

The cricket icon was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage
Pranav Hegde
first published: Jan 3, 2021 08:18 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.