PM Modi releases Rs 125 coin to commemorate ISKCON founder Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada's birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released a special commemorative coin on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada at 4:30 pm on September 1.



Paying tributes to Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada Ji. https://t.co/Os4Z23Nv4P

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2021

Swami Prabhupada founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) commonly known as the "Hare Krishna movement".

Commemorative coins are issued to mark and honour certain personalities and events. They have a distinctive design with reference to the occasion for which they were issued. These thematic coins are also issued to highlight ancient monuments or sites, historical personalities, fauna and flora, the culture and traditions of a country and much more.

The first commemorative coin series was issued in the honour of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964.

ISKCON has translated Shrimad Bhagavad Geeta and other Vedic literature into 89 languages, playing a stellar role in the dissemination of Vedic literature across the world.

Swami also established over a hundred temples and wrote several books, teaching the path of Bhakti Yoga to the world. He died of a six-month-long illness in Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan in 1977 at the age of 82.