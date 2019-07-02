PM Modi praised this Ranchi man in his recent Mann ki Baat. Here’s why

A 30-year-old man from Ranchi was left stunned when Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke highly of him while addressing the nation on Sunday through his radio show ‘Mann ki Baat’.

Dilip Kumar Ravidas, the mukhiya of Lupung panchayat located in Hazaribag’s Katkamsandi block, was praised by the PM in his maiden Mann Ki Baat address after the national general elections, while talking about water conservation.

While stressing on how judicious use of water is the need of the hour, PM Modi mentioned the contributions made by Ravidas and a few other conservationists.

According to a Times of India report, Ravidas had received a letter from the Prime Minister on June 22, where PM Modi had praised his work in the field of Jal Sanrakshan (water conservation) in his village.

Yet, he said, he could not believe it when the PM mentioned him in the programme held on Sunday.

Commenting on the initiative they have taken up, Ravidas said he started the ‘soak pit’ project after seeing several pockets in the country reeling under a water crisis. He said the project is simple and involves channelling wastewater into pits dug in the ground. He added this also prevents crises like flooding.

He added that people in his village panchayat are gradually adopting the idea.

Speaking on how he came up with the soak pit project, Ravidas said: “It struck me while watching a programme on television, which had mentioned that soak pits help augmenting underground water table in the long run.”

After realising that these need minimum investment, he started spreading awareness on these by holding gram sabha meetings.

The village panchayat has reportedly dug 50 such soak pits already in just a few months and there are plans to dig more at strategic locations such as near schools, markets, hand pumps. Ravidas added that PM Modi’s mention of the initiative has inspired and enthused the entire village to be more participative.