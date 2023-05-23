PM Modi has a new follower as Papua New Guinea PM opens Twitter account

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape touched PM Modi's feet at the airport. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@@Ra_THORe).

James Marape, the Papua New Guinea Prime Minister who touched Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s feet while welcoming the latter to the island nation, joined Twitter on Monday. The politician, who has over 2,300 followers, follows just one person on Twitter: PM Modi.

“Today I created my account on Twitter to thank the Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi ji very much for coming to a small country like Papua New Guinea,” Marape tweeted.

PM Modi was in Papua New Guinea on Sunday and Monday, in a first-ever visit by any Indian prime minister. He was there to host a key summit between India and 14 Pacific island countries to boost bilateral ties.



Today I created my account on Twitter to thank the Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi ji very much for coming to a small country like Papua New Guinea.#FIPICSummit #NarendraModi #JamesMarape pic.twitter.com/0TBpLXu1iX

— James Marape (@JamesMarape) May 22, 2023

He was received at the airport by Prime Minister James Marape who touched his feet as a mark of respect. Normally, Papua New Guinea doesn't give a ceremonial welcome to any leader coming after sunset. But a special exception was made for PM Modi and a ceremonial welcome was accorded to him.

"The Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi ji is much older than us, respectable. So we greeted him by touching his feet," Marape tweeted, sharing a photo of the heartwarming moment.

After holding talks with Marape, PM Modi had posted a photo of the two leaders shaking hands.

"Prime Minister James Marape and I had very productive talks, covering the full range of bilateral relations between India and Papua New Guinea. We discussed ways to augment cooperation in commerce, technology, healthcare and in addressing climate change,” PM Modi tweeted.

During the meeting, PM Modi and Marape launched a translation of the Tamil classic “Thirukkural” in the Tok Pisin language of Papua New Guinea.

On Monday, PM Modi was conferred with the highest honours of Papua New Guinea and Fiji, in a rare recognition for a non-resident in the two Pacific island nations.

