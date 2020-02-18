App
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 07:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi meets rickshaw puller who invited him to daughter's wedding

The Prime Minister asked the rickshaw puller, Mangal Kewat about the health and well-being of his family and himself.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on February 16, recently met a rickshaw puller who had sent him his daughter’s wedding invitation.

The Prime Minister who was on his one-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency in Varanasi, asked the rickshaw puller, Mangal Kewat, about the health and well-being of his family and himself.

He also commended him on his contribution to the Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan. Kewat had previously taken inspiration from the Prime Minsiter and cleaned the banks of the river Ganga near his village.

Kewat was overjoyed after he had received a congratulatory letter from the Prime Minister for his daughter's wedding. He said, “We had sent the first invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I personally handed it over at the PMO in Delhi. On February 8, we received the congratulatory letter from PM Modi, which has excited us.”

With agency inputs.



First Published on Feb 18, 2020 07:16 pm

