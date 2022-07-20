PM Modi lauds Arunachali sisters singing patriotic Tamil song | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “delighted and proud’ to see two sisters from Arunachal Pradesh singing a Tamil patriotic song. Their video, said Modi, embodied the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ – the government’s initiative to foster mutual understanding and respect between people from different states.

PM Modi was responding to a tweet from Pema Khandu, the Chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh who tweeted a clip of the performance.

Khandu praised the sisters, Kum Ashapmai Dellang and Kum Behelti Ama, for their rendition of Parukulle Nalla Nadu, a patriotic song written by the famous Tamil poet and independence activist Subramania Bharati.

Responding to Khandu’s tweet, PM Modi wrote: “I am delighted and proud to see this. Kudos to these shining stars of our Yuva Shakti from Arunachal Pradesh for furthering the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ by singing in Tamil.”

The Carnatic vocal performance took place to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It has earned much love and appreciation on Twitter, where the video has been viewed over 30,000 times.

“I almost cried. Beautiful rendition,” wrote one Twitter user. “They are amazing singers,” another remarked.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence. The year-long ‘Mahotsav’ of pan-India celebrations will conclude on August 15, 2023.