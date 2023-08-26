PM Modi gets emotional while addressing ISRO scientists on Chandrayaan-3 success

PM Modi addressing ISRO scientists in Bengaluru (Screengrab from video tweeted by ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned emotional while addressing Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission in Bengaluru today.

“India is on the moon. We have our national pride placed on the moon," PM Modi said during his speech at the ISRO command centre in Bengaluru. “The success of Chandrayaan-3 mission is an extraordinary moment in the history of India's space programme,” he added.

With his hands folded at the podium, PM Modi said he wanted to meet the ISRO scientists as soon as possible.

The prime minister flew down to Bengaluru on Saturday directly from the Greek capital of Athens to interact with ISRO scientists on the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission and announced the decision to name the place where lander 'Vikram' touched down on the lunar surface as “Shiva Shakti Point.”



#WATCH | The spot where Chandrayaan-3’s moon lander landed, that point will be known as ‘Shivshakti’, announces Prime Minister Narendra Modi at ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/1zCeP9du8I

— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2023

August 23, the day the Chandrayaan-3 lander touched down on the lunar surface, would be celebrated as "National Space Day", said the Prime Minister, who turned emotional while addressing the team ISRO at ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC).

He praised the team for its dedication to the mission which saw India enter an elite club of only three other countries that have a rover on the moon. Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander touched down on the lunar surface with the Pragyan rover in its belly on August 23, 2023. With this success, India became the first country to achieve a soft-landing on the far side of the moon.

Accomplishing this feat earned India plaudits from across the world, including from other space agencies, world leaders and high-profile names like Elon Musk and Sundar Pichai.

(With inputs from PTI)