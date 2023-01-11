PM Modi congratulates Team 'RRR' on Golden Globes win: 'Every Indian proud'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the team of “RRR” after it created history by becoming the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe Award for the best original song motion picture for its hit track "Naatu Naatu”.

“A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie,” PM Modi tweeted.

“This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud.”

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Telugu star Chiranjeevi and several other celebrities also congratulated musician MM Keeravani and other team members of "RRR"

Taking to twitter to congratulate the team over its win, Naidu said, "Every Indian is proud of the global recognition for #NaatuNaatu song from #RRRMovie Heartiest congratulations to ace music composer, Keeravani Garu & RRR team for bagging the #GoldenGlobes2023 Award for the best original song!"

Chiranjeevi, whose son Ram Charan played the lead role alongside Jr NTR in "RRR", described the global recognition of the film as a 'historic achievement.' "What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement!!!! Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow," he tweeted.

Ace film director SS Rajamouli's "RRR" was also nominated for "best picture-non English" at the ceremony. The Telugu number "Naatu Naatu" is composed by Keeravaani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.