PM mocks Didi over Bengal scams, says can’t use Saradha money to buy PM’s post

According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the PM's post is not up for auction. So, it cannot be bought by Saradha and Narada scam money. The remark came on Tuesday as PM Modi taunted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the chit fund scams that had rocked the state during her tenure.

While addressing an election rally in Bengal’s Asansol, Modi said Didi (Mamata) could only dream of becoming the PM by contesting for a few seats. He added, had the post been up for sale at an auction, both Didi and the Congress leaders would have tried to buy it with the money they had misappropriated over time.

The Saradha Group chit fund scam was a massive scandal that led to the eventual downfall of a Ponzi scheme run by the firm. The multi-crore scam became the cynosure because of its alleged links with several top leaders from the Trinamool Congress party.

The prime minister did not stop firing salvos here. He dug up records of corruption and crime in the state to malign the Mamata-led government.

“Today, the TMC government is giving a complete competition to the Congress so far as scandals are concerned. There are two such things -- corruption and crime – that flow non-stop in TMC reign,” said the PM.

He further said that Saradha, Narada and Rose Valley are not just scams, those are crimes against poor people. This, he said, implies that the Bengal CM supports those who exploit the needy. “They need proof of how many terrorists were killed but they are conspiring to remove the evidence of money looted from the poor,” Modi added.

Talking about issues of infiltration in the state, the PM claimed that Didi had allowed the infiltrators inside so they could run her businesses. He assured that the “Chowkidar” would not allow West Bengal politics to be dependent on the infiltrators’ support.