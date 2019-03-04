PM lauds 'Tamil' roots of IAF officer Abhinandan and Defence Minister, gets flak on Twitter

Weeks after a leading Indian magazine was under fire for listing out the names of Pulwama martyrs based on their caste, Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced flak on social media for praising national hero Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s Tamil Nadu roots.



I am proud that India’s first woman Defence Minister is from Tamil Nadu.

It makes every Indian proud that the brave Wing Commander Abhinandan hails from Tamil Nadu: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 1, 2019

The PMO handle on Twitter shared a Modi speech hailing Nirmala Sitharaman, the first lady Defence Minister of India, stating in the following sentence that both she and Abhinandan belong to Tamil Nadu.The decision to laud a single Indian state for producing brave-hearts and stalwarts didn’t go down well with the tweeple. Several Twitter users called out the PM for politicizing the issue, while the rest mentioned that a defence personnel is above all this and is an Indian first, which should remain his or her sole identity.

You need to stop politicising this. Shame on you. They are Indians first. March 1, 2019



Sorry sir in our eyes he is a proud and brave Indian

— R K PANDIAN (@pandian_rk) March 1, 2019

Dear PM, we're very proud that you aren't from Tamil Nadu. Now buzz off to Delhi to launch your apps and plot the next attack on Pakistan to win elections. We Indians don't need you. The AIADMK coalition, which BJP is a part of, will lose deposit in each seat in TN! March 1, 2019



Is this why "your" party doesn't have the guts to contest alone in TN and is blackmailing the ruling party here in the form of IT raids and other coercive tactics? TN doesn't expect freebies from Modi. It's the other way round.

— rajagopalan venkat (@rajagopalanv) March 1, 2019

She is elected from Karnataka to the Rajya Sabha — Renjith Thomas (@TowardsLiberti) March 1, 2019