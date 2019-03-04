App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 08:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM lauds 'Tamil' roots of IAF officer Abhinandan and Defence Minister, gets flak on Twitter

The decision to laud a single Indian state for producing brave-hearts and stalwarts didn’t go down well with the tweeple.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Whatsapp

Weeks after a leading Indian magazine was under fire for listing out the names of Pulwama martyrs based on their caste, Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced flak on social media for praising national hero Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s Tamil Nadu roots.

The PMO handle on Twitter shared a Modi speech hailing Nirmala Sitharaman, the first lady Defence Minister of India, stating in the following sentence that both she and Abhinandan belong to Tamil Nadu.

The decision to laud a single Indian state for producing brave-hearts and stalwarts didn’t go down well with the tweeple. Several Twitter users called out the PM for politicizing the issue, while the rest mentioned that a defence personnel is above all this and is an Indian first, which should remain his or her sole identity.






First Published on Mar 1, 2019 06:39 pm

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.