PM in West Bengal, but Didi to have the last word!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be traversing the length of West Bengal today to address rallies in Siliguri and Kolkata. The BJP leadership in the state is hopeful that this would help turn the fate of the party in the state, where the ruling TMC won the last Lok Sabha elections.

While President Amit Shah is confident of winning at least 23 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal, the chances seem bleak as the saffron party’s vote share has remained much less than that of the TMC.

To add to it, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made sure that, even in today’s rallies, she has the last words. She tweaked her campaign schedule in a way that not only is it held on the same day as that of the PM’s but is also scheduled soon after the PM’s address.

As NDTV reports, Trinamool Congress’s campaigns were to be launched on April 4 but were preponed by a day to take on the PM. Mamata was supposed to launch her campaign in Cooch Behar on Thursday. Now, it will start with Dinhata at 3 pm, immediately after PM’s Siliguri address at 1 pm.

“The Chief Minister will address the rally at Dinhata on Wednesday at 3.00 pm,” TMC Cooch Behar District Secretary Rabindranath Ghosh told The Hindustan Times.

When asked about Mamata’s strategy behind preponing her campaigns, senior party leader Derek O'Brien told NDTV: “It is not about the first word or last with Mamata Banerjee, it is about conviction. Nobody has tweaked any programme. This is an election season. She is our star campaigner by far and she is in demand.”

However, senior state BJP leader Rahul Sinha told HT: "Whether Mamata Banerjee speaks before the Prime minister or after, it won't work... She is worried that people will hear Modi and become his fans."

“Both the PM and the CM will be in north Bengal, but who would go to her programme? They will come to listen to the PM,” he added.