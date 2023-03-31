Playing with fire: Gun stunt on wedding day goes horribly wrong for bride

The trend of performing elaborate stunts for weddings and pre-wedding photoshoots is catching on India. However, a recent video proves these stunts may not always be safe.

The video, reportedly from Maharashtra, shows a bride and groom posing with sparkle guns on their wedding day. Posing next to each other, they smile for the camera while holding their guns. The couple then fires up their respective guns and a shower of sparkles wows the audience – until things go horribly wrong for the bride.

The video shows the bride’s sparkle gun exploding and hitting her in the face. Terrified, she was seen quickly dropping the weapon and scrambling for safety, removing her varmala in the fear that it may have caught fire. The video cuts off abruptly as people rush to the bride’s aid.

The video was first shared on YouTube yesterday by Junnar Times, a regional news channel covering stories from Maharashtra’s Junnar city in Pune district. It soon made its way to Twitter, where the stunt was met with criticism.

“I don’t know what's wrong with people these days. They are treating wedding days more like parties and this is how they ruin their perfect day,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Ouch.. that looks dangerous. I hope her face is okay,” said another. Others wondered whether her gun had been faulty.