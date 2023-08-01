Plastic surgeon accused of injecting blood with plastic beads into patient. He says...

Dr Karl William Schwarz has claimed his innocence in the case. (Image: drwilliammiami/Instagram)

A US-based plastic surgeon has come under fire after being accused of injecting a patient with blood contaminated with pea-sized plastic beads. Karl William Schwarz, the surgeon in question, vehemently denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the plaintiff was a disgruntled patient with ulterior motives.

The alleged incident took place during a procedure at 305 Plastic Surgery in Miami, Florida in January 2021.

Amidst the ongoing legal battle, Schwarz has agreed to pay nearly $14,000 in fines and case fees.

The 34-year-old woman had previously undergone a Brazilian Butt Lift and liposuction at the same clinic in 2019, performed by a different surgeon. Seeking additional treatments, she turned to Schwarz for another round of the same procedures.

Schwarz's attorney, Gregory Chaires, explained that the surgeon had taken the necessary precautions before the operation, asking the patient if she had received any implants or injections, which she allegedly denied.

Additionally, she signed a disclaimer that warned about potential complications if any foreign objects were found during the liposuction, which might hinder the transfer of material to her buttocks.

During the surgery, the doctor found the patient’s blood contaminated with plastic and he stopped the surgery for the sake of her health and to avoid complications. The patient was seen recovering after the failed procedure.

Schwarz denied the patient's further allegations, pointing out that the mention of blood being injected into her buttocks in the operation report was a misunderstanding by the person who took notes during the procedure.

The legal battle began in January 2022 when the patient took action, expressing frustration at not receiving a refund for the butt lift that the surgeon was unable to perform. The woman accused Schwarz of providing "substandard care" and demanded accountability for the alleged contamination incident.

In an effort to bring an end to the protracted legal dispute and refocus on his medical practice and family, Dr Schwarz agreed to a settlement agreement. The terms of the agreement stipulate a payment of $7,500 in fines, $6,196.11 in administrative costs, and mandatory training in medical record keeping and risk management, totalling three and five hours, respectively.

Despite agreeing to the settlement, Schwarz has maintained his innocence and firmly denied any wrongdoing. His attorney reiterated, "Nevertheless, as Dr. Schwarz wishes to put this matter behind him so that he may return his complete focus to his patients and family, he has decided to enter into the proposed Settlement Agreement."