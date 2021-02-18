Planet Nine may just be an illusion: Scientists deny existence of planet at the end of solar system

Planet Nine has never been spotted by humans; its existence is hypothetical

New research has questioned the very existence of Planet Nine. A group of scientists have claimed there is no planet hovering at the edge of the solar system.

Planet Nine has never been seen by human eyes; the wobbles that exist in the orbits of space objects skirting the solar system have led scientists to believe there is a mysterious, unseen planet out there.

Some scientists have debated that this hitherto undiscovered planet is five to 10 times the mass of the Earth. However, since it exists at the outer edge of our solar system, telescopes have not spotted it yet, they claim.

Researchers of the University of Michigan do not agree with this theory and have claimed that Planet Nine is but an illusion. The team, lead by scientist Kevin Napier, has authored a paper arguing the same and it is upon ArXiv at the moment, awaiting peer review.

The study suggests that what other scientists thought to be wobbles were small space rocks. Certain space rocks -- Extreme Trans-Neptunian Objects (ETNOs) – have odd orbits that can mislead people to believe there’s a planet nearby.

The study states: “Because ETNOs follow highly elliptical orbits, and their brightness decreases like 1/r4, they are almost always discovered within a few decades of perihelion.”

“Moreover, telescopic surveys observe a limited area of the sky, at particular times of the year, to a limited depth. These effects result in significant selection bias.”

The study concluded, “this sample provides no evidence for angular clustering”.