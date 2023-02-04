Plane or train? Minister’s pic of baby on board sparks guessing game

A picture shared by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Image credit: @AshwiniVaishnaw/Twitter)

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today shared a picture of a baby lying comfortably across two foldable seat tables and asked his Twitter followers to guess whether it was taken inside an airplane or a train. The picture shows a baby lying on a blanket and gazing out of a window. “Baby On Board! Plane seat or train seat? Guess?” the Railways Minister asked his Twitter followers.

The photo, taken inside a train coach, is meant to showcase the flight-like comfort that premium coaches of Indian Railways offer.



The tweet has been viewed more than 1.4 million times on the microblogging platform.

Most people in the comments section guessed correctly that the photo was taken on a train and praised the Railways for the strides it has made in hospitality and passenger comfort.

Some also went so far as to guess the train where the picture was taken – with general consensus being that the train was a Vande Bharat Express. So far, eight Vande Bharat Express trains have been launched on various inter-state routes.

Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously designed semi high-speed self-propelled train set of 16 coaches. The train reaches a speed of 160 kmph in just 140 seconds and provides better riding comfort for passengers.

The train has a control management system for monitoring air-conditioning and every coach is fitted with passenger information and infotainment system.

Fitted with automatic plug doors with sliding footsteps and touch free sliding doors inside coaches, the train is equipped with aeroplane-like bio-vacuum toilets.