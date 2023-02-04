English
    Plane or train? Minister’s pic of baby on board sparks guessing game

    Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today shared a picture of a baby lying comfortably across two foldable seat tables and asked his Twitter followers to guess whether it was taken inside an airplane or a train.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 04, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST
    A picture shared by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Image credit: @AshwiniVaishnaw/Twitter)

    Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today shared a picture of a baby lying comfortably across two foldable seat tables and asked his Twitter followers to guess whether it was taken inside an airplane or a train. The picture shows a baby lying on a blanket and gazing out of a window. “Baby On Board! Plane seat or train seat? Guess?” the Railways Minister asked his Twitter followers.


    The photo, taken inside a train coach, is meant to showcase the flight-like comfort that premium coaches of Indian Railways offer.


    The tweet has been viewed more than 1.4 million times on the microblogging platform.

    Most people in the comments section guessed correctly that the photo was taken on a train and praised the Railways for the strides it has made in hospitality and passenger comfort.