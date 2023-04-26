Plane forced to make emergency landing after brawling passengers smash window

Four people in Australia were charged after a mid-air brawl resulted in a smashed aircraft window. According to 7 News, the unnamed flight from Cairns to Darwin on April 20 had a stopover in Groote Eylandt. However, two mid-air brawls resulted in terrified passengers, an emergency landing, a smashed plane window and hapless cabin crew.

The flight was forced to turn back and make an emergency landing in Cairns shortly after take-off because unruly passengers started fighting inside.

A woman passenger was removed after the flight landed in Cairns, Australia. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) charged the woman with disorderly behaviour, common assault and failing to comply with safety instructions by cabin crew. “A female passenger was removed and charged with disorderly behaviour on an aircraft, common assault and failing to comply with safety instructions by cabin crew,” the spokesperson said.

The flight departed for a second time but soon descended into chaos once again as passengers became involved in another brawl. Footage of the brawl shows one passenger attempting to strike another with a glass bottle.

It was also during the second brawl that an internal window was smashed as other passengers looked on in horror.

Police arrested three more people after the plane landed in Alyangula on Groote Eylandt. The arrested passengers include a 23-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman and another 22-year-old woman. All three are expected to appear in court on Monday.