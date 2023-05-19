Plan your financial future by investing higher FD rates up to 8.60% p.a. by Bajaj Finance

Having a structured financial plan for your future is a smart way of living stress-free and making the most of life’s other pleasures. Since wealth cannot be generated overnight, it is pivotal to start as soon and as young as possible. Having said that only savings will set you up for failure given the rising inflation so choosing the right financial tools is necessary.

With the recent revision in FD interest rates by Bajaj Finance, including fixed deposit as part of your investment planning is a safe and secure option that offers profitable returns. The FD rates have increased by up to 0.4%, effective May 10, 2023. The new rates are applicable to all customers, including senior citizens.

The fixed deposit is a tool that stabilizes portfolios and is a haven when it comes to parking hard-earned money. A fixed deposit can help in growing savings over time. Thanks to the power of compounding at maturity, you receive a handsome chunk of money that can be used to fulfil long-term goals. Stashed aside for emergencies or even transferred to the retirement fund, the possibilities are endless.

Here is how you can achieve future financial freedom by investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit.

Take advantage of high FD rates

Following the FD rate increase, senior citizens can now earn up to 8.60% per annum for a tenure of 44 months. Non-senior citizens can earn up to 8.35% p.a. for the same tenure. The increase in FD rates is a positive development for investors who are looking for a safe and secure investment option. With such great return rates, you can fulfil various financial milestones like buying a home or a car, funding your child’s wedding or education abroad.

To get a glimpse of the potential earnings, let us have a look at an example. If you invest Rs. 5 lakh, the interest rate and maturity amount for senior citizen and a citizen aged below 60 years is as follows:

Investor profile Tenure The applicable rate of interest Maturity amount Senior citizen 60 months 8.30% p.a. Rs. 7,44,925 Non-senior citizen 60 months 8.05% p.a. Rs. 7,36,366 Senior citizen 44 months 8.60% p.a. Rs. 6,76,622 Non-senior citizen 44 months 8.35% p.a. Rs. 6,70,928

Another advantage of choosing FD is that you can choose the frequency of your payouts. Whether you need the interest payment monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annually. The online FD calculator will help to estimate your returns, which will help in choosing the right payout option based on your needs.

If you are looking for an investment option that offers safety, security, and profitable returns, then you may want to consider investing in an FD.

Be ready for emergency cash needs with a loan against FD facility

Financial planning also must account for urgencies that require cash. However, investing in FD makes your money illiquid for the chosen tenure. With Bajaj Finance, this is never an issue. You can easily get a loan against your FD up to 75% of the FD amount. This facility helps you get instant cash in a hassle-free way.

Convenient and easy online process

You can book an FD in under 10 minutes with Bajaj Finance. This is an entirely paperless and 100% online process that can be undertaken from anywhere at any time.

Investing in this instrument is surely a smart way of planning finances and making sure that you earn on your savings. Before investing you must run through your income, expenses, liquidity needs, liabilities like EMIs, financial goals, and aspirations to make sure you make the right decision.

As important as it is to secure your future, it is equally important to choose an FD with good credit ratings to avoid defaults. With Bajaj Finance you need not worry about faulty payments. With the highest credit ratings of CRISIL AAA/STABLE and [ICRA]AAA(Stable), you can be assured that your money is in good hands. Use the FD to plan your future finances smartly and achieve your goals seamlessly.

Moneycontrol Journalists were not involved in the creation of this article.