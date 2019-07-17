App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Plan to set up ISIS terror cell in Tamil Nadu: 14 arrested by NIA

They were intercepted and jailed in the UAE for six months before they were deported to India earlier in July.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid skirmishes in Parliament over the NIA Bill, the National Investigating Agency arrested 14 men from Tamil Nadu on July 17. They were held on charges of raising funds in Dubai to set up ISIS terror cells in India, sources in the agency said.

It has been alleged that these men also support terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda while having links with Yemeni terror group Ansarullah, the NIA sources added. According to an NDTV report, these men would operate under different names including Wahadat-e-Islam, Jihadist Islamic Unit, and Jamaath Wahadat-e-Islam Al Jihadiye.

They were intercepted and jailed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for six months before they were deported to India earlier this month.

Sleuths of the probe agency flew the 14 men to Chennai on July 15, and they have now been remanded to judicial custody until July 25.

They informed that most of the members of this group were management professionals who had settled in the UAE, one of them having stayed in Dubai for 32 years.

CS Pillai, the probe agency’s public prosecutor, said the 14 men had raised funds with the sole motive of using them for terror attacks. “Their plan was to establish ISIS in India by waging a war against the government of India,” he added.

After interrogating them, the NIA also arrested two men from Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam -- Harish Muhammad and Hassan Ali. The latter is an active ISIS operative who would recruit people to carry out terror attacks in India.

Hassan would also post videos on social media urging his followers to either use vehicles as weapons, or use explosives, poison, or sharp objects to launch attacks, NIA sources said.

The probing agency has been cracking down on alleged ISIS modules operating across the country for the past few months.

Earlier this year, five men were arresred from in Coimbatore over an alleged connection with the suspected suicide bomber who carried out the bomb attacks on Easter in Sri Lanka, killing more than 200 people.

 

 
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 05:02 pm

tags #ISIS #National Investigating Agency #NIA Bill #terror attack

