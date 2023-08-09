Pizza date turns tragic as Hyderabad man, 20, falls to death from terrace while hiding from girl's father

Shoaib, 20, had gone to meet his girlfriend with a pizza around midnight for a date. (Representative Image)

In a shocking incident from Hyderabad, a man died after falling from the terrace of a building while on a date with his girlfriend. The incident happened in Hyderabad’s Borabanda area on Sunday.

Shoaib, 20, had gone to meet his girlfriend with a pizza around midnight for a date. Soon, the couple heard footsteps and feared that the girl’s father was coming up. They got scared and Shoaib ran to the edge of the roof to hide. He fell while trying to take support from some dangling wires, police said.

Unfortunately, he suffered several injuries to his head after falling off from the fourth floor of the building and succumbed to them, they added.

Shoaib fell around 3 AM and was rushed to Osmania Hospital where he was declared dead at 5.30 AM.

Shoaib’s father has filed a complaint with the police alleging foul play in his son’s death. Meanwhile, Borabanda police is investigating if he jumped from the roof or accidentally slipped.