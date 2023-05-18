Indian mountaineer stuck on world's fifth highest peak in Nepal

Piyali Basak is a teacher from West Bengal and has scaled Mount Annapurna as well. (Image: @PIYALIBASAK16/Twitter)

West Bengal-based mountaineer Piyali Basak, known for her extraordinary feats in the world of mountaineering, has found herself in a precarious situation on Mount Makalu in Nepal.

Having embarked on the climb of the world’s fifth highest peak in March without the assistance of external oxygen support, Basak is now reported to be stranded above Camp IV, while her guides and sherpa Ngangwa have been successfully rescued.

Despite the rescue efforts made by fellow climbers to ensure the safety of the stranded sherpas, Basak has steadfastly refused to move from her position, facing an uphill battle to descend from the treacherous peak.

The news of Basak's ordeal was reported by The Himalayan Times, which shed light on the challenges she faced during her ascent. Sources quoted in the report revealed that Basak encountered significant difficulty upon reaching an altitude of approximately 7,400 meters after conquering the summit.

"Piyali was very slow and couldn't move when she arrived at around 7,400m after reaching the summit point. Efforts are still underway to help her descend to lower camps," the sources stated. The situation remains critical, with rescuers tirelessly working to ensure Basak's safe return.

Basak, a teacher at Kanailal Primary School, had previously achieved a remarkable feat by scaling Nepal's Mount Annapurna, the tenth highest mountain in the world. She has conquered numerous peaks in the 8,000m-plus category, making her an accomplished mountaineer.

Basak is the only Bengali woman to have summited Mount Makalu. Her last social media update was posted on April 25, shortly after her successful summit of Mount Annapurna.

In an interview with The Times of India, Pasang Tenje Sherpa, chairman of Pioneer Adventure, the organization providing support during Basak's climb, expressed his concerns about her decision to attempt Mount Makalu without supplementary oxygen. "I warned her not to attempt Makalu without supplementary oxygen, but she was determined to try," Sherpa revealed.

He further informed that Basak, accompanied by two sherpas, reached the summit of Mount Makalu between 7 am to 8 am before encountering the difficulties that led to her current predicament. A rescue team was promptly dispatched to Camp IV to provide aid, as any delay in reaching the camp would deplete the limited stock of supplementary oxygen.

The recent experience of fellow climber Anurag Maloo also demonstrates how mountaineering can be an unforgiving pursuit. After going missing on April 17 while descending from Camp III on Mount Annapurna, Maloo miraculously survived for three days in an avalanche-prone crevasse before being rescued.

He was swiftly transported to medical facilities in Pokhara in a critical condition and subsequently to Kathmandu's Medicity Hospital. He is now receiving medical care at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.